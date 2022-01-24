Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 43,394 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,394 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGTX stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

