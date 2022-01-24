Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 81,358 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

