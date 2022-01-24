AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 952,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 188,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

NYSE:SEE opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

