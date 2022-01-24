AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

CBRL opened at $115.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

