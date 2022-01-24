AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.08 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

