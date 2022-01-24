AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 60.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $341.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

