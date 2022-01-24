AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBTX stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

