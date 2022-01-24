AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $738,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,777. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

