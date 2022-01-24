AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 141.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE AWR opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About American States Water

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.