AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $84.08 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.