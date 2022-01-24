Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,410.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.