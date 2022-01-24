Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $133.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.