Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $28.92 Average PT from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

AMTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 4,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.14%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

