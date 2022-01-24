Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Up 3.2% After Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.55. 3,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 92,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

