Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,983,666. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

