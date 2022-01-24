American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $883.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

