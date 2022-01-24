American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 712,838 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4,689.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $2,383,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 12.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.