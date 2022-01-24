American Century Companies Inc. Buys 236,483 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after acquiring an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sonos stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

