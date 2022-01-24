American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AutoNation by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $104.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.