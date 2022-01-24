American Century Companies Inc. Has $38.39 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $38,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Matador Resources stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

