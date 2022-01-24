American Century Companies Inc. Has $39.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

