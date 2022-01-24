American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

