American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

