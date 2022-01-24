AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AME stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $133.13. 8,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,850. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

