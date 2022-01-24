Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

