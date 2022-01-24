Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

FOLD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,487. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

