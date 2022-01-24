Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

AMRX stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

