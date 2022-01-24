Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.03 on Monday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

