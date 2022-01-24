Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $541.32 million for the quarter.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

