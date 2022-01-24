Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $6.03 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 706,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. EOG Resources has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $107.99.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

