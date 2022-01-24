Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kaman by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

