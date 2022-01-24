Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.98 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

