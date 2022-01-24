Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.02. J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

