Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report sales of $514.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.30 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. 617,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,909. The company has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.24. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 440.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

