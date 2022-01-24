Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Unifi reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. 70,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Unifi has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.