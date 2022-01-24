Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. 584,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

