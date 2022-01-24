Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 1,018,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Arconic has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

