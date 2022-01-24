Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will post $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Honeywell International reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.