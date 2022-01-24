Analysts Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,990,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,254. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

