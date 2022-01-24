Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Lear posted earnings of $3.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $16.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $170.58 on Friday. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

