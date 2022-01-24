Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $96.49 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 46,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

