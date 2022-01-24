Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.27. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $6.67 on Monday, reaching $301.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.62. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

