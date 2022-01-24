Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $223.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.41 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $774.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.77 million to $780.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.63 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.