Analysts Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to report $17.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.03 million and the lowest is $17.05 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,862. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

