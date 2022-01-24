Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Upwork posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Upwork stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 89,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Upwork has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

