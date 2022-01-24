Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $43.45

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. 222,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,186. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

