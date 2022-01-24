Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $189.86

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.62. 5,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

