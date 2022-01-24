Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $27.71

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRQR. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRQR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 14,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,336. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

