Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $118.22

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.99. 579,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. Q2 has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65,643 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

