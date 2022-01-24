Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $79.20

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,046. Realty Income has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

